Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Western Union also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Get Western Union alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.