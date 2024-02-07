Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.450-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atmos Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.45-$6.65 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.83. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

