AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX remained flat at $92.28 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,324. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

