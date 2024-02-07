CIBC Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 529,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,010,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after buying an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

