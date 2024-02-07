Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $266.44 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,794 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $266,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Adobe by 103.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.13. 899,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,051. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $279.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.62.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

