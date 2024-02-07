McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,878. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

