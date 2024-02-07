AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,687,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,326,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

