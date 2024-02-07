Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 20,731 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

UPS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average is $158.31.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.