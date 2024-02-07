The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.72. 65,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,315,063 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

