Burney Co. Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $21.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.10. 2,418,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,982. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $365.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.66 and its 200 day moving average is $266.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 205.20, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.