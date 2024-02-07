Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,812 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after buying an additional 10,382,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,253,344. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

