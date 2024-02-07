9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. 24,555,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,130,623. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

