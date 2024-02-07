Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.86 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.76 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.31 or 0.00019126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,643,756 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

