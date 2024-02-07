tomiNet (TOMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.28 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. tomiNet has a total market cap of $94.49 million and $25.28 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, tomiNet has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 121,759,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 121,759,014.2387785 with 89,187,878.8078549 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.07192047 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $25,751,670.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

