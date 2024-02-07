PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.48. Approximately 910,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,252,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

