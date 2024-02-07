SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,534,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 456,407 shares.The stock last traded at $52.71 and had previously closed at $52.90.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 693,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,522,000 after purchasing an additional 125,407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,700,000 after purchasing an additional 424,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $170,330,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

