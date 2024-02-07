Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.65

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 199063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

