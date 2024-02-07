Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.50. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 110,327 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $503.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
