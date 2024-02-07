Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 8.1%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.33. 313,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 829,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,321 in the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

