Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Up 5.4%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.51. 935,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,327,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

Infinera Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Infinera by 33.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

