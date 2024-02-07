First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.49

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 340190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

