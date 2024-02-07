First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.49

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 340190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
