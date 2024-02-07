Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 175,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 70,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.