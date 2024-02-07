Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Up 27%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shot up 27% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.24. 290,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 107,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 29.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The stock has a market cap of C$27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

