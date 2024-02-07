HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 76,817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $344,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,217,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

