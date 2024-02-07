Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.86

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 16466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $770.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

