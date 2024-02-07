Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 5,909 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 4,396,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,356. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

