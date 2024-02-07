ITV (LON:ITV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.80

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.96 ($0.73), with a volume of 2041862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.74).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
