ITV (LON:ITV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.80

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.96 ($0.73), with a volume of 2041862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.74).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 836.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

