The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.03. The stock had a trading volume of 825,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,686. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

