Weil Company Inc. Acquires 12,040 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance
NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,060. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.40.
Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend
Brookfield Infrastructure Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.