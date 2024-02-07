Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. Fluor makes up approximately 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 654,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $40.76.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

