Weil Company Inc. Increases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,438,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $45.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,453.43. 34,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,520. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,420.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,446.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

