Weil Company Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.11. 906,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.91. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.