Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

