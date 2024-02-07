Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

