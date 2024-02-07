Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $273.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

