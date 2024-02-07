STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $227.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.42. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

