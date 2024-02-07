Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 281,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,943. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

