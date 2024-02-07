CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 37,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.87.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

