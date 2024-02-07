Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Releases Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Obayashi had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter.
Obayashi Price Performance
OBYCF remained flat at $8.78 on Wednesday. Obayashi has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.
Obayashi Company Profile
