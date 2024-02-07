Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Releases Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Obayashi had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Price Performance

OBYCF remained flat at $8.78 on Wednesday. Obayashi has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.