Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.380-6.620 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,753,000 after buying an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amdocs by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,653,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,687,000 after buying an additional 136,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,356,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,107,000 after purchasing an additional 229,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

