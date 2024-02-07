Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.4 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.90 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $7.12 on Wednesday, hitting $99.48. 390,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $286,339. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

