Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $432.11. 25,505,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,533,301. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $432.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.16.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

