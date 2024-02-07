Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.13. 1,839,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,501,803. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.