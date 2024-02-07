Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,631,000 after acquiring an additional 349,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.14.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 86,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.79. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

