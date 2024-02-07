Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on F. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 78,746,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,794,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

