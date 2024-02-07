Cosner Financial Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cosner Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.11. 1,199,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,919. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

