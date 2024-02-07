Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,220. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average is $154.67.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

