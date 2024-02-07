Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,289,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,567,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,692 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

