Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,482. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

