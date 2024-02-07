VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Cut by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,784,086. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

